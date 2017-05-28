Osinbajo not a tribal, religious bigot – Former DG, DSS

LATEST NEWS:
Prof.-Yemi-Osinbajo-e1487443861195.jpg
Gadzama, in a statement he personally signed, said the claim is the stock in trade of elites who relish in playing the ethnic and religious cards

A former Director General of the Department of State Services, A.A. Gadzama, has faulted those accusing the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, of being a religious bigot and championing tribalism.

Gadzama, in a statement he personally signed, said the claim is the stock in trade of elites who relish in playing the ethnic and religious cards.

He wrote: “I am writing to express our rejection of the attempts by some people to portray the Acting President, Prof Osinbajo as a tribal and religious bigot.Anyone who knows the Acting President and going by his antecedents so far, knows this attempt to smear him is mischievous.
“Definitely, the attempt to paint the Acting President sectional cannot hold water. The claim unfortunately is the stock in trade of the elites who relish in playing the ethnic card, a pastime President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from.
“The allegation in our view is a ploy to create disaffection in parts of the country. All patriotic Nigerians should be wary of the activities of those behind the campaign.The machination of some of the people behind the allegation are too well known to be accorded any credence.
“What is required of all Nigerians regardless of where they come from and their religious persuasion is to pray for the quick recovery of Mr. President and demonstration of unflinching support to the Acting President.”


