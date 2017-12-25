Osinbajo meets with oil executives, continues visit to petrol stations

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on Monday continued his visit to petrol stations in Lagos following the scarcity of petrol across the country.

Osinbajo started the visit on Sunday, calling at Hayden Petrol Station on Lagos Island and Oando in Lekki, both in Lagos State.

He went on the visit with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

According to information from the Media Office of the Vice President, Osinbajo visited Total and Oando filling stations in Apapa, Lagos State on Monday.

He reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government was working round the clock to end the problem at once.

He also met with oil executives in a close-door session before departing Apapa.

