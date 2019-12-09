The Office of the Vice President has made public the letter which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo wrote to the organisers of Anti-corruption Defender Award of 2019.

The letter made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, indicated that the vice president had given two reasons why he would not be able to attend the event held on Monday in Lagos.

Osinbajo said his first reason was that he would be in Abu Dhabi for an international meeting under the auspices of the government of the United Arab Emirates where he was the keynote speaker.

The vice president’s second reason was that he thought it insensitive to attend the ceremony in view of the recent developments on Friday in the Sowore case.

“I am extremely grateful for the recognition and award of the ‘Integrity Specialty of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism’s Anti-corruption Defender Award of 2019’ to me.

“The award, I note, is for our Justice reform efforts in Lagos State. I had accepted the award with pride on behalf of the excellent Justice Sector team we had.

“However, two reasons explain my absence. First is that I am currently in Abu Dhabi for an international meeting under the auspices of the government of the UAE where I am the keynote speaker.

“Second, in view of the developments on Friday in the Sowore case, I think it would be insensitive and inappropriate to attend the ceremony.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies and extend the same to the other members of the organising team. God bless you,” the letter reads in part.