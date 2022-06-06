Osinbajo makes clarifications on airport road incident

The office of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s said the VP’s convoy was not involved in an accident at the airport road, Abuja, Monday as reported in some media and social media platforms.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, who made clarifications, said the VP’s security and medical teams stopped and assisted an accident victim at the airport road.

He explained that the team removed the victim from the crushed vehicle resulting from a somersault.

Akande said the team transported the patient to Airforce Base Hospital.

The presidential aide said the vice president was on his way to Owo, Ondo State, to convey the president’s condolences on the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, on Sunday.

”It was a solo accident; the car somersaulted on the opposite lane and was impaled on a tree.

“The vice president is now in Ondo State to deliver personally the president’s condolences and message regarding yesterday’s attack in Owo.

“On his way to the airport this morning, the vice president came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance, and ensured the victim was taken to the hospital with the vice president’s convoy ambulance.

“He then proceeded on his trip and has since arrived at the site of Sunday’s attack in Owo,” he said.