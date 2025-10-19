Poll: Osinbajo leads ECOWAS observation mission to Cote d’Ivoire 

The Economic Community of West African States has appointed the immediate past Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to lead its Election Observation Mission to the upcoming presidential election in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire scheduled for 25 October 2025.

The mission will be deployed from October 19 to 29, 2025 in line with the provisions of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

As Head of Mission, Professor Osinbajo will lead a team of eminent West Africans tasked with engaging key national stakeholders to support a peaceful and credible electoral process, fostering cooperation with other international and domestic observer groups, and assessing the conduct of the polls.

The deployment of this Observation Mission underscores ECOWAS’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, stability, and credible elections in the sub-region.