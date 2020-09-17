The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Facebook’s Vice President of Policy and Communication, Nick Clegg, are set to hold a virtual fireside chat on Facebook LIVE September 18, 2020.

Hosted as part of Facebook’s activities during the UN General Assembly, and moderated by Omowale David-Ashiru, VP Global Operations, Andela, the session will explore the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy, investments both parties are continuing to make in the country, and Facebook’s role in economic development across Sub-Saharan Africa.

As the Chair of Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Committee, Osinbajo will highlight the importance of digital technologies, innovation hubs, and private equity funding in ensuring economic growth and development in the country, whilst sharing further insight into Nigeria’s Post-COVID Economic Recovery Plan.

The 45-minute event will be streamed on Facebook Live.

The details:

Date: 18th September

Time: 16.05pm – 16.50pm WAT

Viewing details: https://www.alpha.facebook. com/professoryemiosinbajo/