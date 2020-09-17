Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Facebook’s Vice President, Policy and Communication, Nick Clegg, are set to hold a virtual informal chat on Facebook on Friday.

Facebook, in a statement on Thursday, said the chat would be held as part of its activities during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly commenced on Tuesday with a moment of silence against the unprecedented backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will close on September 22.

Facebook said that the event, which would be moderated by Omowale David-Ashiru, Vice President, Global Operations at Andela, would explore the growth of digital economy in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the session will also highlight Facebook’s role in the economic development across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“As the Chair of Person of Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Committee, Vice President Osinbajo, will highlight the importance of digital technologies, innovation hubs and private equity funding in ensuring economic growth and development in the country,” it said.

The session would also provide Osinbajo a platform to share further insight into Nigeria’s Post-COVID Economic Recovery Plan (ERP), Facebook said.

The company stated that the 45-minute virtual event will be streamed on Facebook Live.