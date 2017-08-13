Osinbajo declares Niger’s investment summit open on Monday

13. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
Vice-President-Yemi-Osinbajo-e1498108723771.jpg
The two day summit, tagged: “Truly Niger,” with the theme: “Impact Investing for Advancing Agricultural Economy and Innovation,” is packaged to sell the state to local and international investment community and to showcase her potentials in agriculture and solid mineral resources, tourism, sports and others.
The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Monday pay a one-day official visit to Niger State.
Osinbajo will be joined by former President Olusegun Obasanjo; immediate past Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar; and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to flag off the Niger State Investment Summit holding in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The summit will provide platform where the impact investment community can share ideas, connect and network, create new opportunities for developing the market and creating new opportunities for impact investing as well as to market the state as a unique, friendly and peaceful business and investment destination.
Governor Sani Bello, who will be joined by other state governors, will present a paper titled: “Uncovering Niger State – The State, the Strategy and Investor Information,” while the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar; Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; and Alhaji Aliko Dangote are also to give good will messages at the summit.
Also, the Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, her counterpart in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Uche Orji, the Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority; Barrister Maryam Uwais, Presidential Special Adviser on Social Protection Plan; and Alhaji Ibrahim Bagudu Shettima, a former Deputy Director of Central Bank of Nigeria, are to discuss: “Investment Promotion in Challenging Economic Times.”
The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole will look at: “Ease of doing business in Nigeria.”
The Niger State Government will during the summit be signing Memorandum of Understandings with Dangote Group for the start up of some exciting investments driven by the Group, and Metropolitan Motors for the setting up of an auto assembly and service plant in the state along with others.
In another development, Osinbajo during the one-day visit to the state will commission some people-oriented projects initiated and completed by the administration of Governor Bello.

