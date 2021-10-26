Osinbajo commends Kano’s integrated waste management PPP project

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has commended an integrated waste management project of Kano State government which will transform waste to power, organic fertilizer, and other uses.

Prof. Osinbajo made the commendation of the Public-Private Partnership during a visit on Monday to the Presidential Villa by a delegation led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and officials of Capegate, a private environmental services provider.

According to the VP, “I must commend the Kano State government for the sheer breadth of the project, and Capegate limited for its audacity because of the size of the project. It is not just a sanitation project, it is obviously one that is looking at an end-to-end waste management solution but also has strong components for contributions to our NDCs, and our whole de-carbonization ambitions for climate change.”

The Kano State Governor mentioned that the State has signed a 20-year concession agreement with the company for waste collection, waste transportation, sorting, and processing to produce electricity and organic fertilizer, among others.

“The whole package is very important for us as a government which is why I thought, the idea of bringing everyone together to have this preliminary discussion is important so that you can learn as you go forward,” Prof. Osinbajo observed.

He added that it is “important for it to be seen as something that we all need to work on. I think that it is the sort of project that could be a template for other projects across the country if it is done well.”

Expressing FG’s willingness to support the project, the VP noted that “…the approach that is taken here really has great prospects and we certainly must see how we can make this happen.”

Governor Ganduje had noted that the state government was encouraged to embark on the project because of the track record of the private sector investor (Capegate Investment Company Limited) which includes over 3 decades of experience in waste management, sanitation, recycling technologies, and renewable energy.

He solicited the support of the Federal Government in the actualization of the project aimed at creating wealth and ensuring a cleaner and sustainable environment.

Also present at the meeting were Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; his counterpart in the Ministry of Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu; the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Kayode Pitan; Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad; the CEO of Capegate Limited, Alhaji Bashir Jega, and other officials of the company, among others.