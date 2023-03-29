Osinbajo celebrates Tinubu at 71

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu on his 71st birthday.

The vice president conveyed his felicitations in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday in Abuja.

He prayed God to grant the president-elect more wisdom and strength in the years to come.

“Dolly and I rejoice with you, the family, friends and associates on this occasion of your 71st birthday.

“We thank the Almighty God for his grace and enablement upon your life that has made possible your many years of service and contributions to Lagos State, our nation and our great party.

“This occasion of your 71st birthday is unique, as it occurs as you prepare to take on your most significant assignment yet as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“All we can offer you in this solemn period is a prayer; that the Lord will help you in this assignment and give you good health, strength and wisdom to serve our people and our nation excellently.

“Happy Birthday! God bless you,” he said.