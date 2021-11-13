Osinbajo, best vice president Nigeria ever had – Obong

A prominent traditional ruler in Akwa Ibom, Obong E.C.D Abia, has paid tributes to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, describing him as the best vice president Nigeria ever had.

The Atta Ekid Afid and paramount ruler of Eket Local Government Area said Nigerians have faith in Osinbajo because of his sterling leadership qualities.

He spoke at his 85th birthday celebration where the vice president was represented by an aide, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu.

The traditional ruler said: “The representative of the Vice President, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, I’m happy that you are here.

“I hope you will go back and tell the vice president how much we love him, how much we cherish him.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that he’s the best vice president we’ve ever had in this country.

“Many Nigerians in both the PDP and APC would want him to succeed his present boss.

“That is how much Nigerians have faith in him. They trust him.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that traditional rulers in Nigeria have continued to praise Osinbajo for his leadership qualities.

During a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa in April 2021, the Yakanaje of Uke Kingdom in Nasarawa, Alhaji Ahmed Hassan, had lauded Osinbajo for his ability to bring people of different ethnic groups in the country together.

He stated that in his kingdom in Karu Local Government Area, “we are emulating your efforts, bringing ethnic groups in Nigeria together as one.”

NAN also reports that in June, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, on the occasion of the monarch’s first coronation anniversary, lauded the vice president’s leadership qualities.

“You are a leader whose direction we will continue to follow,” the traditional ruler had said at the occasion.

Also in November 2019, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs’ General Assembly, showered praises on Osinbajo for his leadership style, which he described as divine.

According to the influential monarch, “Osinbajo has leadership given to him by the Lord God Almighty; it is a trust and responsibility.”