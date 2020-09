The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has become a grandfather as his daughter, Oyindamola, delivered a boy on Monday.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, confirmed the development.

He quoted the Vice President as having said: “All glory to God, I am now a grand-dad!

“My daughter, Oludamilola & her husband Oluseun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning.”