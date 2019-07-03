Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the 25th anniversary of the Liberation of Rwanda.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Osinbajo would join other African leaders and Heads of State expected at the occasion scheduled for July 4, in Kigali.

The anniversary was for reflecting on the end of the genocide in 1994.

The Rwandan genocide, also known as the genocide against the Tutsi, was a mass slaughter of Tutsi and moderate Hutu in Rwanda.

It took place between April 7 and July 15, 1994 during the Rwandan Civil War.

The vice president, who will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, leaves for Kigali on Wednesday and is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.