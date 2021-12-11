Osinbajo, Akeredolu storm Osun to condole Babalakins with Oyetola

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, on Saturday visited Dr Wale Babalakin in Gbongan, Osun, to condole with him and his family members over the death of their father, late Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin.

In his condolence message, Osinbajo extolled the good virtues of the late Babalakin, recounting his encounter with the late Supreme Court Justice.

Osinbajo said he had a memorable encounter with the late Babalakin when the Lagos State Government was having a running battle with former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the creation of new local government areas then.

He said that the late Justice Babalakin, when consulted about the issue, gave the most candid advice on how to resolve the matter with Obasanjo.

Osinbajo said the death of late Babalakin was not only a big loss to the family, but to the nation as a whole.

He said that the late apex court Justice was one of the few remaining credible individuals to exit this world.

Also, Gov. Akeredolu said the late Justice Babalakin and himself belonged to the same profession and the same branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Ibadan.

The governor said he tapped and gained a lot from the late Babalakin’s wealth of knowledge and experience while he was alive.

In his remarks, Oyetola said the late Justice would be greatly missed, adding that there was hardly anything in the state that he does not join them in doing.

He, however, prayed that Allah would grant the Babalakins’ family the fortitude to bear the loss of their father and patriarch.

Responding on behalf of the family, Wale, the eldest son of the late Justice, appreciated the vice president and the governors for their visit.

He said his father had instructed them not to mourn his death, if he lived beyond 80 years, adding that his father was never afraid of death.

Babalakin thanked the vice president and the governors for their visit, urging them to continue to pray for the family.

He said that the eight days Muslim Firdous for their late father would hold on Sunday in the town.