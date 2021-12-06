Osinbajo addresses global World LPG forum in Dubai, UAE

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Abuja on Monday for Dubai, United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Liquified Petroleum Gas Association forum.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday said the VP would deliver the Forum’s keynote address.

World leaders, top government ministers from several countries and chief executives of major multinational corporations in the Liquified Petroleum Gas sectors around the globe will be attending the week-long 2021 World LPG Week.

The forum comes under the aegis of the Paris-based WLPGA.

Osinbajo will be speaking on Tuesday at the forum, which is attracting over 2,000 delegates from 72 countries, on the theme of the World LPG Week: “Energising Tomorrow.”

The World LGP Week, which first held in Amsterdam in 2019, is an annual event bringing together major LPG companies, senior public sector officials, industry experts and other relevant stakeholders.

The 2021 LPG Week, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, creates the opportunity for global stakeholders to engage with the activities lined up.

The activities include a global exhibition, technology conference, and the LPG Development Summit.

WLPGA was established in 1987 and granted Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council in 1989.

WLPGA is the umbrella association which globally coordinates the LPG industry.

The vice president is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.