Osinachi’s brother gives more hurting reasons why singer suffered, died gradually

A brother to late popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Chiemerie, has alleged that the late singer refused to divorce her husband, Peter Nwachukwu to avoid backlashes from her followers.

It was alleged that if she had walked out of the marriage, she nursed worry that she would be perceived negatively by her supporters and followers.

Chiemerie claimed that her late sister did not want people to describe her as a divorced minister.

He accused his in-law, Nwachukwu of killing the singer gradually.

“She was just hiding all these things so people will not talk about her and say she is divorced. So, the man was dealing with her and she was dying slowly.”

Following the heavy allegations, Nwachukwu has since been arrested and currently being investigated for homicide by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command. \

Specifically, the accused was arrested on April 10.

Recall that Osinachi, the Ekuweme crooner died in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja, Friday, April 8.