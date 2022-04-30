Subscribe
News

Osinachi, Rita Dominic, NIN-SIM linkage top trending issues on Google search

By

Google has highlighted the top search on Trends as NIN-SIM linkage, Rita Dominic and Gospel Singer Osinach Nwachukwu among others.

Head Communications, Google West Africa Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said in a statement that in April, the FG directed telecommunications industry to bar outgoing calls from unlinked SIMs hence NIN-SIM linkage the top searched.

Kola-Ogunlade  said  the death of prominent  Nigerians were searched which included  Gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, Nollywood Yoruba  actor,  Kunle Adetokunbo  and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

He said their deaths aroused interest  due to Nwachukwu’s  alleged  killing  by her husband, Kunle Adetokunbo  as known as Dejo Tunfulu who passed on after a brief headache  and admission into the hospital.

According  to him, the 2022 Grammy Awards, Nigeria multiple  award winning actress, Rita  Dominic  and her wedding to Fidelis Anosike, Ghanaian  musician, Black Sherif’s songs especially Kwaku the Traveller  were  searched.

‘’Other  search that piqued Nigerians  interest include Chrisland  School, How to check JAMB centres, scientific name for ear ringing , third term school  resumption, who is Black  Sherif.

‘Also,  Osinachi’s husband , Fidelis Anosike  where is Osinachi  from what is Grta Thunberg  known  for, he said.

The search  trends information  is gleaned  from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians  have been searching  for and asking Google, Google  processes  over 40 000 search queries every second.

