Osinachi, Rita Dominic, NIN-SIM linkage top trending issues on Google search

Google has highlighted the top search on Trends as NIN-SIM linkage, Rita Dominic and Gospel Singer Osinach Nwachukwu among others.

Head Communications, Google West Africa Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said in a statement that in April, the FG directed telecommunications industry to bar outgoing calls from unlinked SIMs hence NIN-SIM linkage the top searched.

Kola-Ogunlade said the death of prominent Nigerians were searched which included Gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, Nollywood Yoruba actor, Kunle Adetokunbo and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

He said their deaths aroused interest due to Nwachukwu’s alleged killing by her husband, Kunle Adetokunbo as known as Dejo Tunfulu who passed on after a brief headache and admission into the hospital.

According to him, the 2022 Grammy Awards, Nigeria multiple award winning actress, Rita Dominic and her wedding to Fidelis Anosike, Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif’s songs especially Kwaku the Traveller were searched.

‘’Other search that piqued Nigerians interest include Chrisland School, How to check JAMB centres, scientific name for ear ringing , third term school resumption, who is Black Sherif.

‘Also, Osinachi’s husband , Fidelis Anosike where is Osinachi from what is Grta Thunberg known for, he said.

The search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google, Google processes over 40 000 search queries every second.