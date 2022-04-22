Osinachi: Minister storms Force Headquarters for meeting with IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has received the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The Minister’s visit, on Wednesday, took place in Baba’s office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Tallen discussed amongst other things the plight of women in Nigeria, particularly in relation to gender and domestic-based violence.

She pointed out the recent case of the famous gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose untimely death in the hands of her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, on April 8, 2022 has caused public outcry.

The Minister, who was accompanied by some members of the late singer’s family, was equally interested in knowing what efforts the police have put in place to ensure swift dispensation of justice.

Baba noted that the untimely death of Nwachukwu is heart-breaking, particularly as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses fingered her husband as being responsible.

He stated that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5pm on April 10, 2022 at their residence in Lugbe, Abuja.

The suspect is currently in detention at the FCT Police Command even as investigations are still ongoing.

The IGP further emphasised that considering the sensitive nature of the case and the need to get justice, and swiftly too, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja for post-mortem examinations on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death, adding that Peter will be charged to court as soon as it is established that he was responsible for Nwachukwu’s death.

Baba stressed that the alleged act is condemnable in all ramifications as it is both illegal and immoral for one human to take the life of another in any manner contrary to the provisions of the law.

He reiterated the commitment of the Force under his leadership to ensuring that cases of this nature, including domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape and other social vices, are accorded utmost attention with a view to bringing their perpetrators to justice according to the provisions of extant laws.