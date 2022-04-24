Osinachi: Husband paraded before children, wife’s relations + Photos

Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has been paraded before his children and wife’s relatives.

The development was made known in a statement by the spokesman of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Olujimi Oyetomi.

This occurred during a visit of the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, on April 20, 2022.

According to the statement and an earlier issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Tallen said: “We would pursue justice for the late singer and her family.

“The alleged killer must not go unpunished to serve as deterrence to other men who are in the habit of beating women.

“The four children of the deceased singer are on second term holiday from their school in Abuja and may be relocating to Enugu to join their grandmother until the present travail is sorted.

“I strongly rebuke those who were in the know of the suffering of the late Osinachi without coming out with what they know.

“Although we are crying over spilled milk, we will pursue this matter to ensure that justice is done to that late singer’s family and to ensure deterrence to others, so that nothing like this will ever happen.”

Baba said: “Police will investigate this matter with all alacrity and responsibility.

“In all cases such as this, expert opinions on the cause of death are sought.

“We have enlisted National Hospital, Abuja and as soon as the outcome is received, we will charge the suspect to court.

“It will be swift as much as possible.

“We just want to assure the public that the suspect is in our custody.”

In order to prove that Peter is still in the custody of the police at the Force Headquarters, Baba said he should be brought before the family.

Month those there at the meeting between Tallen and Baba were the four children of the couple; Osinachi’s twin sister, Eze Grace Amarachi; Osinachi’s brother; and a female identified as Deborah Rukop, who was described as a close friend to the family.