Osinachi believed her husband would change until she died — Twin sister

Amarachi Ume, the twin sister of the late singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, said her sister believed her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, would change from abusing her until she died.

Ume said this on at Amakpoke Umuaku Isuochi, Umunneochi L ocal Government Area of Abia State at Nwachukwu’s burial.

This was part of her biography read at her funeral on Saturday.

Ume said: “Osinachi Nwachukwu got hooked into marriage with Peter Nwachukwu, which was consummated on the 31st of August, 2008.

“The marriage was sheer manipulation.

“This denied her peace, joy, care, and almost the good things of life through the domestic maltreatment by the so-called husband, Mr. Peter Nwachukwu.

“Her death occurred on the 8th of April, 2022 and is still under police investigation due to the alleged domestic violence against her by Peter Nwachukwu.

“Even before her death, all efforts were made to pull Osinachi out, but she believed that Peter would change.”

Recall that Peter Nwachukwu has been arraigned and has been ordered remanded at Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.