Osimhen’s agent denies Manchester United, Arsenal link

The agent of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has played down suggestions that the Nigeria international could leave the Italian outfit in the near future.



The 23-year-old has impressed for the Blues since making the move from Lille in 2020, representing the club on 70 occasions in all competitions, contributing 32 goals and 10 assists in the process.



Last season, the attacker scored 18 goals and registered six assists in 32 appearances, and there was a host of speculation surrounding his future during the summer window.



Manchester United and Arsenal were both heavily linked with the Nigerian, and it is believed that the Premier League pair remain interested in signing him in the near future.



However, Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has said that his client was never close to leaving during the recent market, and he currently has no plans to seek pastures new.



“We haven’t found out now that Osimhen is the subject of interest from so many teams, but things are done in three: who sells, who buys and the player,” Calenda told Radio Kiss Kiss.



“I was immediately clear this summer because I knew there would be a lot of news coming out from those who had other interests perhaps. But I, the boy and Napoli had very clear ideas.



“Whoever talked about a departure made a mistake. It was Victor’s will to stay at Napoli and play the Champions League that he won entry to last year together with his teammates. Victor wanted exactly that, to have a great year with Napoli, between the league and the Champions League.



“He has a long contract with the Azzurri. The market is dynamic, but our will is to continue at Napoli and continue to do well.”



Osimhen still has another three years left to run on his contract in Naples, and he has again been in impressive form at the start of this season, scoring four goals and registering one assist in eight appearances.



The forward has managed three goals and one assist in six Serie A outings, while he scored once in two appearances in the Champions League.



Man United are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward next summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo likely to leave the club on a free transfer.



Arsenal brought Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates Stadium over the summer, but the Gunners are still said to be looking to boost their attacking options, as they bid to become a side capable of challenging for the major trophies once again.



Osimhen recently spent time on the sidelines with a muscular problem, but he returned against Ajax last week, scoring in his side’s 4-2 victory, before also netting against Bologna in Serie A on Sunday.