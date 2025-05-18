Osimhen wins Turkish Super League with Galatasaray

Galatasaray have been crowned the 2024/25 Turkish Super Lig champions following a convincing 2-0 win against Kayserispor on Sunday evening at a packed Rams Park in Istanbul.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a thunderous header, rising highest to meet Gabriel Sara’s well-placed corner.

The Super Eagles star powered the ball past the Kayserispor goalkeeper, igniting wild celebrations among the home fans.

The goal marked Osimhen’s 36th in all competitions this season, underlining his immense impact since joining the Turkish giants.

Just two minutes later, Galatasaray doubled their advantage. Midfielder Lucas Torreira unlocked the Kayserispor defence with a sharp pass into the box, finding Barış Alper Yılmaz, who coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

The back-to-back goals dealt a heavy blow to Kayserispor’s hopes of a comeback, as Galatasaray maintained firm control of the match.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera ensured there were no late surprises, securing a clean sheet for Okan Buruk’s side.

Galatasaray went on to claim a 3-0 win, sealing a memorable night for the Istanbul outfit.

With this crucial victory, Galatasaray now hold a six-point lead over rivals Fenerbahce with just two matches left in the season.

The champions sit atop the table with 89 points from 34 matches, while Fenerbahce trail with 81 points.

