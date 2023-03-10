Osimhen wins Serie A player of the month award for February

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has been named Serie A Player of the Month for February by the Italian Footballers Association (AIC).

“Osimhen has been named Player of the Month…Congratulations, Victor!” Napoli Tweeted.

The 24-year-old Nigerian also won the Serie A Player and Goal of the Month award for January.

In February, Osimhen scored four goals in four league appearances for Serie A leaders Napoli.

The player of the month award is coming on the heels of the 2022 Best Foreign Athlete award he won.

He recently bagged the Emerging Player of the Year Award at the 2022 Globe Awards and the 2021/2022 Serie A Young Player of the Year Award.

Osimhen is the top scorer in the Italian Serie A with 19 goals from 21 league appearances.