Osimhen wins first Serie A award

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been named Serie A player for the month of September.

Osimhen started the campaign on a disappointing note in August as he was sent off in the opening game against Venezia and subsequently missed the game against Genoa.

However, he has put the disappointment behind him with a series of brilliant performances for Napoli in September.

The Nigerian has scored seven goals in eight games for Luciano Spalletti’s men, with all seven strikes coming last month.

Four of those goals were scored in the Italian top-flight, firing his first goal of the month against Udinese before netting a brace against Sampdoria and then adding another strike against Cagliari.

During this period, Osimhen also won two penalties for Napoli and helped them maintain their 100% start in the league.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, and he has now been rewarded with the player of the month for September.

Aside from his four goals in the League, Osimhen also scored three goals in the Europa League, including a brace against Leicester City.