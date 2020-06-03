Fast rising Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has been voted LOSC Lille player of the season.

Osimhen, who joined the French side during summer transfer, latched in 18 goals in 31 games for the French giants.

Clubs from English Premier League, Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga are all angling for the signature of the talented Nigerian forward.

Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are amongst some of the top clubs that have been linked to Osimhen.

Just at the weekend, another Nigerian player, Moses Simon, and Osimhen were listed among those in contention for Best African Player in Ligue 1 in the 2019/2020 season.

The award, called Prix Marc-Vivien Foé, is in honour of the late Cameroonian star, Marc-Vivien Foé, who slumped and died during a Confederation Cup in the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, Lille President, Gerard Lopez, has now confirmed that the club has indeed received multiple offers for Osimhen and revealed that the numbers being reported in the media were accurate.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Lopez said: “There are multiple offers (for Osimhen).

“We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window.

“There is a wide array (this summer) and I wouldn’t want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding, but what I can tell you is that there are multiple (offers).

“There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him.

“I am not being a sales guy because last year people didn’t believe that we had the offers we had with (Nicolas) Pepe and it turns out we had multiple of them.

“Let me tell you with Osimhen, it is the same thing, whatever number you heard, the high number I have read is very much on the money of the offers that we have received.

“That’s where we are.”