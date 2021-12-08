Osimhen trains alone, wears mask

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is back on the pitch for the first time since he suffered a left cheekbone and orbital fracture in Napoli’s Serie A clash against Inter Milan on November 21.

Osimhen suffered the nasty facial injury after colliding with Inter’s defender, Milan Skriniar. The 22-year-old went through a successful but complicated surgery and was ruled out for three months.

However, Osimhen has made a swift recovery, three weeks after the surgery, as he was spotted on the training pitch for the first time since the injury.

In a picture posted on Napoli’s social media pages, Osimhen was spotted wearing a hoodie mask as protection while working with the ball.

The Neapolitans then posted another video where Osimhen was being put through his paces.

The latest news is a huge boost for Nigeria’s national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Cameroon on January 9.

Osimhen had been initially ruled out of the competition, but with his return to training, he stands a chance of representing Nigeria at the competition.

The 22-year-old was Nigeria’s top scorer in the qualifying series and will be key to the Super Eagles chances of winning a fourth continental title.

However, it remains to be seen when he would be able to resume contact training.