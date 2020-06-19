Lille boss Christophe Galtier has revealed that Victor Osimhen will be sold during the next transfer window.

Having scored 18 goals during his first campaign at Stade Pierre Mauroy, the 21-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

While he did not name clubs who held an interest in the Nigerian, Galtier acknowledged that the striker, as well as Gabriel Magalhaes, would move on in the coming months.

Speaking at a press conference, Galtier said: “Regarding Victor and Gabriel, yes, I’ve known for a long time that they’re leaving.

“They’re working hard with us in the meantime. We’re working on the players who are currently here and those likely to replace them. Of course, the club is working to replace [Osimhen].”

Napoli, who have also been credited as admirers of Osimhen, are said to have agreed a deal for Gabriel.