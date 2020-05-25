Bereaved Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, has jetted out of France to reunite with his family in Nigeria.

Osimhen, according to a family source, is expected to arrive the private wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos by 4pm.

The Lille of France star’s father, Patrick, died on Saturday after a brief illness.

The deceased is survived by the footballer, who is the last born of a family of seven children.

The family has yet to announce burial arrangements for the late septuagenarian who hailed from Uromi in Edo State.