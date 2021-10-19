Osimhen thank Napoli fans for crazy atmosphere

Victor Osimhen said it was “amazing, the atmosphere was really crazy” and thanked the Napoli fans for his late winner against Torino. “We have to continue this momentum.”

It was tougher than expected for the Partenopei to register their eighth win out of eight in Serie A this season, as Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty was parried by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and Giovanni Di Lorenzo saw his goal disallowed for a narrow offside.

Osimhen soared into the air to meet the ball after a deflection off Eljif Elmas in the final minutes and retain their perfect start.

Napoli are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues with a 100 per cent record after eight rounds.

“It’s amazing, the atmosphere was really crazy. I think we deserved the win, it’s very special to our fans, as they never stopped cheering us from the first whistle to the last,” the Nigeria international told DAZN.

“I knew the ball was going to come, so I had to anticipate. It’s an opportunity to get the goal, I am really happy with the win and we won’t stop.

“This shows how this is a difficult league and we have to continue this momentum.”

Osimhen was asked about the communication with his teammates on the bench during the later stages, as they continued to urge calm with the clock ticking down.

“In this kind of game you are nervous, because the opponents continue to press us and it was important for me to fight back. Kudos to my teammates, as they gave me the confidence to keep calm and keep going.

“The way the goal came, it was so emotional, the fans were waiting for the goal and to get the opportunity to score, I am very happy, above all because it allowed us to get the win.”