Osimhen sued by former agent

Victor Osimhen is continuing to be haunted by the deal that saw him move from Lille to Napoli, with his former agent now filing a court complaint in Nigeria.

The 23-year-old Nigerian forward joined the Partenopei in September 2020 from the French side in a deal that was valued at around €71.2m, including the estimated market values of the four players included.

The valuation was so high that doubts have been raised by both French and Italian law enforcement agencies, creating a headache for both Osimhen and Napoli.

Reports detailed how a complaint has been filed at the Court of Ikeja, in Nigeria’s Lagos State, by Osimhen’s former agent Osita Okolo.

The agent, who is also the Napoli striker’s brother-in-law, alleges that the player kept most of the commission from that transfer for himself, on the grounds that some of his family members in Nigeria needed it.

Osimhen replaced Okolo as his agent earlier this year, switching to Italian agent Roberto Calenda.