Osimhen spotted with protective face mask

Victor Osimhen has finally worn his protective facemask that will allow him to resume full training at Napoli.

It’s a temporary polycarbonate mask to protect him from direct physical contact after the surgery he recently underwent for facial fractures.

Both Napoli and Osimhen himself published the striker’s new super-hero look.

Initial reports were that the all-action striker did not want to wear this mask.

Reports now suggest he will be back in action in a month, which will effectively rule him out of the group stage of the AFCON in Cameroon.

Osimhen also spoke to the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) Amaju Pinnick, on phone on Tuesday evening, on his availability baring unforseen circumstances.

Meanwhile, Napoli doctor, Roberto Ruggiero, has revealed that Osimhen, is only halfway through his rehabilitation process as he is still in the healing process.

It is exactly a month that Osimhen suffered multiple fractures in his head during a league clash against Inter Milan – a tie the Neapolitans lost 3-2.

Napoli later announced that the club’s record signing would be out of action for at least three months after he subsequently underwent successful surgery.

That forecast initially meant Osimhen would play no part in Nigeria’s hunt for a fourth continental crown at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Even though Osimhen is yet to begin contact training with Napoli teammates, the former Lille lad declared that he would be available for selection at the discretion of the national team handlers.

Doctor Ruggiero, who headed the team that created Osimhen’s protective mask, has explained the technology behind Osimhen’s mask.

The medical practitioner also noted Osimhen’s desire to return to action at once. Still, he urged the Nigerian to let his wounds heal completely before taking to a football field.

“What material was used? Kevlar and carbon,” Ruggiero told Radio Marte as per Tutto Napoli.

“Osimhen is fine, highly motivated: if it depended on him, he would be on the pitch already. Now Canon will decide when to make him join the team; then there are the times of calcification and healing.

“In my experience, when could he come back? It takes technical times to heal, usually 90 days. You need to have time for ossification. Let’s say we are half done now.”