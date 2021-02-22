Napoli danger man, Victor Osimhen, was rushed to the hospital after he mysteriously slumped in their 2-4 loss to Atalanta on Sunday night.

The striker, who recently recovered from a shoulder injury and COVID-19, is likely to have suffered a serious health issue.

Though details of player’s health condition were sketchy as at press time, but medics attempted to stabilise him before he was stretchered off for the game to resume.

The coaching staff, led by Gennaro Gattuso, and his teammates however looked worried, an indication of a severe incident.

It was reported that the Napoli’s record acquisition at €70 million marked a-100 day without scoring a goal for the Serie A side.

The forward’s last goal for Napoli, according to check, was his lone strike in their one nil win over Bologna on November 8, 2020.

With 40 points from 22 games, Napoli currently sit seventh on the log, trailing the league leaders, Inter Milan, by 13 points in the Serie A.