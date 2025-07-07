Osimhen set for Galatasaray move, awaits Napoli agreement

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has reached an agreement on personal terms with Turkish giants Galatasaray, with a contract set to run until June 2028, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Monday.

Osimhen has reportedly given his approval for a move to the Istanbul-based club, but the deal now rests on ongoing negotiations between Galatasaray and Napoli.

Acoording to Romano via X, Galatasaray’s latest bid for the 25-year-old forward stands at €50 million plus €5 million in add-ons. Napoli, however, are holding out for a higher fee, with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal also still in the race.

Al Hilal have expressed their willingness to trigger Osimhen’s €75 million release clause but are yet to reach an agreement with the player.

Despite Al Hilal’s interest, Osimhen is said to be keen on a return to Galatasaray, where he reportedly maintains strong ties. The Turkish champions now face the challenge of matching Napoli’s demands to finalise the deal.

The outcome will depend on whether Galatasaray can bridge the financial gap with Napoli, who remain firm on their valuation of the striker.

