Osimhen sent off for punching opponent 

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen was shown a straight red card for a supposed punch on Venezia defender Daan Heymans.

The incident occurred just 23 minutes into the Serie A season opener at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

A corner was about to come in and Osimhen was irritated with the close man-marking from Heymans.

The Nigeria international seemed to shove his defender away, but in so doing he turned and caught Heymans on the throat with a fist.

This was considered to be a punch and the referee opted for a straight red card.

It means Osimhen will certainly be suspended against Genoa next week, but it may well be a longer ban.

It is the second time that Osimhen has been sent off in the Napoli jersey, after a second bookable offence in the Europa League win away to Real Sociedad in October 2020.

He contributed 10 goals and three assists in his debut season with the Partenopei, making 30 competitive appearances for the club.