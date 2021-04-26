Red-hot Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has netted his seventh goal of the season in Napoli 2-0 win over Torino on Monday.

The striker doubled the lead in the 13th minute for the away team after Tiemoue Bakayoko stroke early in the game.

A poor first touch following Lorenzo Insigne’s fine cross from the free-kick denied Osimhen the chance to net his second of the game shortly after the break.

The Nigerian international failed to score from another glorious opportunity as goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu parried his effort when he seemed certain to found the back of the net.

A rough challenge on Karol Linetty earned Osimhen his second yellow card of the season midway into the second period.

And the 22-year-old Nigerian was replaced in the 80th minute by Andrea Petagna shortly after testing Sirigu’s palms with another fierce shot.

The erstwhile Lille of France forward will aim to further extend his goals spree when The Blues play host to Cagliari on Sunday.

With 66 points in the kitty from 33 games, Napoli currently placed fourth on the log behind Inter Milan, Atalanta and AC Milan.

They also in hunt for Champions League ticket this season.