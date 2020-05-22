Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, has reportedly rejected a transfer move to Serie A club side Napoli.

The Italian club joined AC Milan, Inter Milan and Liverpool in battle for his signature but the player is not keen about the move to Italy according to a competent source.

“Napoli have slight edge over other clubs to land Victor (Osimhen) because the owner of Lille and the Italian club are best of friends and that could make the transfer deal move sail through in good time. Osimhen however has told the club management about his desire to remain in France for another season,” our source disclosed.

Speaking further, the source, who craved anonymity, added that the player has also been advised to avoid joining top European clubs were he would be confined to the bench.

“Some Nigeria Football Federation bigwigs have advised him to ensure he remain in France in order it have playing time.”

Napoli reportedly submitted €60 million bid for the player as they may have to replace a striker this summer.

Osimhen replaced Nicolas Pepé who scored 22 goals in the last Ligue 1 before moving to Arsenal this season.

The report also claimed Milan and Inter are closely monitoring Osimhen’s situation in France.