Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, returned to action with a goal in Napoli’s 3-1 win over Bologna in a Serie A tie at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

Osimhen, who was out of action for a few weeks due to head injury, ensured his presence was instantly felt after replacing Dries Mertens in the 53rd minute.

The Nigerian lashed onto a through pass to register a goal on his return to full fitness.

He starred for only 25 minutes for the former Serie A Champions.

The striker however would be aiming to replicate the feat when he star against Benin Republic and Lesotho this month in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Napoli’s skipper, Lorenzo Insigne, also grabbed a brace in the game.

With 47 points from 25 matches, Napoli have moved to the sixth place on the log and would aim to consolidate in their next game away to Serie A giants AC Milan.