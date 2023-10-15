Osimhen returns to Napoli for medical checks

Victor Osimhen is expected to fly back to Italy on Monday, earlier than originally scheduled, to undergo medical checks having picked up an injury while away with Nigeria during the international break.



The 2022-23 Serie A top goalscorer limped off midway through his nation’s 2-2 friendly draw with Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, a situation that now requires a check-up to assess the severity of the issue.



While the nature of the injury is yet unknown, Tuttomercatoweb suggested that Osimhen may have to put his feet up for a few days at a minimum.

Osimhen has an unfortunate record of picking up injuries and illnesses while away with Nigeria, having dislocated his shoulder in November 2020, as well as having contracted COVID on two separate occasions.



It has been a complicated few days for the Napoli striker, who has been accused by his brother-in-law of sending authorities to ‘abduct’ his own sister.



Back in Italy, the Partenopei have an interesting set of fixtures approaching, beginning with a trip to Hellas Verona on Saturday, before visiting Leonardo Bonucci and Union Berlin in the Champions League, with a home clash against Milan set for the following weekend.