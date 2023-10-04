Osimhen releases statement to head-off fans rift

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen released a statement on Sunday over their social media controversy.



Osimhen’s agent threatened to sue Napoli after a mocking video of the striker appeared on their social media channels. Napoli’s social media manager has now resigned.



A statement from Osimhen released on Sunday afternoon said: “Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The people of Napoli have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us.



“The passion of the people of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.

“The accusations against people of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for leading their voices to support and reach out to me.



“I’m forever grateful. Let’s support unity, respect and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE.”