Lille OSC of France striker, Victor Osimhen, has reportedly rejected transfer move to Serie A side, Napoli.

Osimhen, according to impeccable sources, is surprised that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis could not recognise him as the player being sorted for.

The source said: “Victor was given the best treat in Italy.

“He enjoyed the yacht cruise and all that, but was shocked that the owner of the cub couldn’t recognise him when they finally met to discuss the transfer deal.

“Victor sat before Napoli owner and he was asking who sat before him.

“At that point the player got discouraged about the settings.

“He had no option than to return to France in order to regroup with his teammates at Lille.”

Other top European sides such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are still on the trail of the Nigerian.

The striker has scored 18 goals in all competitions for the French side.