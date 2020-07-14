Napoli is reportedly making progress in their efforts to sign Lille forward Victor Osimhen.

Despite helping the Ligue 1 side earn another campaign in the Champions League, it was recently suggested that the Nigerian would be sold during the next transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who netted 18 goals during his debut campaign for Lille, has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, according to L’Equipe, Osimhen is in advanced negotiations with Napoli ahead of a big-money switch to the Serie A giants.

The report claimed that the player has requested that Lille do not entertain any more offers from other clubs, seemingly an indication that he has his heart set on a move to Italy.

While a fee has not been revealed, Napoli are said to be willing to pay a club-record fee on Osimhen, handing him a five-year contract in the process.