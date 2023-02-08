Osimhen outjumps Ronaldo with goal against Spezia

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen scored one of his two goals against Spezia with an impressive header, reaching a height of 2.58m, flying higher than Cristiano Ronaldo against Sampdoria in 2019.

The Nigeria international scored a brace in Napoli’s 3-0 win at the Stadio Picco on Sunday and has 16 goals in 17 Serie A appearances with the Partenopei this season.

His second goal at the Stadio Picco over the weekend came with a header and saw him reach a height of 2.58m.

Osimhen outjumped Spezia defenders and goalkeeper, but also former Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star had scored one of his best goals for the Old Lady in an away game at Sampdoria in 2019, jumping to a remarkable height of 2.56m.

Ronaldo left Juventus in 2021 after scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances with the Bianconeri.

Osimhen’s Napoli are comfortably on top of the Serie A table this season with 56 points in 21 matches, 13 more than second-placed Inter.