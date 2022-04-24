Osimhen, others in trouble over loss to Empoli in Serie A

Napoli have announced that following the 3-2 defeat to Empoli, the entire squad, including Victor Osimehn, will go into a “permanent” training retreat for the rest of the season.

The Partenopei had been challenging for the Serie A title, an ambition that coach Luciano Spalletti confessed is beyond them now following a dismal run of one point from three rounds.

They had been 2-0 up at the Stadio Castellani until the 80th minute when they conceded three in seven minutes to capitulate 3-2.

“The club has decided that from Tuesday, when the training sessions resume, the squad will go into a permanent retreat,” read a statement from Napoli.

The “permanent” suggests it will be until the end of the season in mid-May.

That is going to be a strain on some players, particularly Dries Mertens, who just became a father to little Ciro Romeo.

Napoli now need to stay fully focused on securing a top four finish, having fumbled that target in the final game of last season under coach Gennaro Gattuso.

They are on 67 points, only four ahead of a Juventus side with a game in hand and nine in front of Roma.

Fiorentina and Lazio both have 56 points and a game in hand too.