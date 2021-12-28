Osimhen needs miracle to play against Juve -Doctor

Victor Osimhen hopes to be available against Juventus in January, but Napoli doctors have yet to give him the green light and the player is currently in Nigeria.

Osimhen spent the Christmas break in his native country but is expected to return to Naples on Friday for a medical check after a cheekbone surgery undergone at the end of November.

Napoli ruled him out of action for three months, but Osimhen said last week that he would be available to play for his country in the Africa Cup of Nations from January 9 to February 6.

Nigeria’s training retreat begins on Wednesday and it is still unclear whether or not Osimhen will join his teammates for the first training session before the beginning of the tournament.

A source close to the player told Radio Marte that Osimhen would be happy to play against Juventus on January 6 before returning to Nigeria to play in the AFCON.

Nigeria’s debut game is against Egypt on January 11.

However, Osimhen is unlikely to be available against Juventus and the upcoming medical check in Naples is crucial to assess his injury.

“It takes from 60 to 90 days for the bone callus formation unless there is a biological Christmas miracle,” Gianpaolo Tartaro, the doctor who performed Osimhen’s surgery, told Il Corriere dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato.com.

Therefore, Osimhen may not be allowed to play against Juventus and even in the Africa Cup of Nations.

In that case, it will be Nigeria’s responsibility to consider the player available for the tournament.