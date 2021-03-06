Victor Osimhen is set to return to Napoli as he is available for the next match against Bologna after missing the past three matches.

The 22-year-old suffered head trauma after landing awkwardly on the turf following a collision with Cristian Romero in his side’s defeat to Atalanta on February 21.

The forward spent the night in the hospital and underwent several tests, but has been cleared of any damage to his head.

The Nigeria international missed Napoli’s clash against Granada in the Europa League as well as their league games against Benevento and Sassuolo.

The Parthenopeans have now confirmed the Super Eagles forward has rejoined the rest of his teammate in preparation for their league game against Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men.

“Osimhen did the whole session with the team,” read a statement from the club website.

Neurosurgeon Alfredo Bucciero has affirmed the centre-forward could play a part against Bologna but revealed the decision rests with the club manager Gennaro Gattuso and doctor Raffaele Canonico.

“He can be called up. [Coach Gennaro] Gattuso and [doctor Raffaele] Canonico must decide,” Bucciero told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“As far as I’m concerned, from a clinical point of view, there are no problems. I asked him to dedicate a goal to me.”