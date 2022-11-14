Osimhen may replace Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly already in contact with Napoli over a move to sign Victor Osimhen.



The Red Devils are now urgently seeking a new striker with Cristiano Ronaldo almost certainly playing his last game for the club.



Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan reveals his lack of respect for Eric ten Hag as well as his frustrations with life at Old Trafford.



As such, there will not be a way back for Ronaldo at United and the interview will pave the way for his exit in January.



That will leave United with a big hole to fill and reports in Italy claimed Napoli have already fielded an enquiry for Osimhen.



According to an Italian media outlet Il Mattino, Napoli have already received an enquiry for Osimhen, who is rated in the £87.5m (€100m) bracket.



However, despite Man Utd’s very obvious interest in Osimhen, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has no intention of doing business.



His side hold a eight-point lead at the top of Serie A and are on track to win a first Scudetto since 1990.



As such, no amount of money will convince them to sell in January and weaken Luciano Spalletti’s title-chasing squad.



However, United could have more luck in the summer with the striker seemingly topping Ten Hag’s list of candidates to replace Ronaldo.





