Osimhen: Many fans want me in Spain or England

Victor Osimhen cannot commit to Napoli.

The Nigeria striker has been linked with Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United since the end of last season.

Osimhen told Il Mattino: “My future? I know there are many voices who would like me in Spain or England, but I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about it now that I’m with the national team.

“I don’t know my future, I know that anything can happen, but now I just want to go on vacation and recharge my batteries.

“Then we’ll take care of the rest.”

