Osimhen makes top 10 CAF Award shortlist + Full list

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, and nine other players have been shortlisted for the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year award.

They remain in contention for the topmost Player of the Year, including last year’s winner Sadio Mane of Senegal.

The Interclub Player of the Year has 10 contenders, whilst Goalkeeper of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year have five each.

The ultimate winner of each category will be decided after votes from a voting panel consisting of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches and Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.

The Awards Gala will take place on December 11, 2023 at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Men)

1. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Al Ahli)

2. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon, SSC Napoli)

3. Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon, Besiktas)

4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

5. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

6. Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco, Manchester United)

7. Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

8. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco, Sevilla)

9. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, SSC Napoli)

10. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Al Nassr)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

1. Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)

2. Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

3. Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)

4. Ronwen Williams (Sout Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

5. Edouard Mendy (Senegal, Al Ahli)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

1. Aymen Mahious (Algeria, USM Alger/Yverdon-Sport)

2. Zineddine Belaid (Algeria, USM Alger)

3. Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Young Africans/Pyramids)

4. Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt, Al Ahly)

5. Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)

6. Yahia Attiyat Allah (Morocco, Wydad Club Athletic)

7. Yahya Jabrane (Morocco, Wydad Athletic Club)

8. Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)

9. Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

10. Ali Maaloul (Tunisia, Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (U-21) (Men)

1. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso, Bournemouth)

2. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis)

3. Bilal El Khannous (Morocco, KRC Genk)

4. Lamine Camara (Senegal, Generation Foot/Metz)

5. Amara Diouf (Senegal, Generation Foot)

Coach of the Year (Men)

1. Abdelhak Benchikha (USM Alger)

2. Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)

3. Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia)

4. Walid Regragui (Morocco)

5. Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

National Team of the Year (Men)

1. The Gambia

2. Equatorial Guinea

3. Mauritania

4. Morocco

5. Senegal

Club of the Year (Men

1. USM Alger (Algeria)

2. Al Ahly (Egypt)

3. Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

4. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

5. Young Africans (Tanzania).