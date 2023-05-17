Osimhen locked in hotel for three days to block transfer

Napoli will be desperate to keep hold of Victor Osimhen this summer after going to extraordinary lengths to sign the striker.

Nigeria’s 24-year-old Osimhen is on the radar of several top clubs in Europe after a sensational season for Napoli.

The Nigeria international has scored 23 goals in just 29 Serie A appearances to help Napoli be crowned champions for the first time in 33 years.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are interested in signing Osimhen this summer, while Manchester United have also been strongly linked with the striker.

United are in the market for a new front man after allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in November.

Instead of signing a permanent replacement in January, United opted to bring in Wout Weghorst on loan – a move which has failed to pay off, with the Dutch striker managing only two goals since joining from Burnley.

United have placed Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Osimhen at the top of their transfer list this summer, although a move for either player could be complicated by the uncertainty surrounding Old Trafford amid the ongoing sale of the club.

It is not the first time that an English club has been linked with a move for Osimhen.

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing the Nigerian in 2020 before he joined Napoli in a club-record €70 million (£61m) move from Lille.

It has now been revealed that Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli ‘locked’ Osimhen inside a hotel to persuade him to join the Serie A side and turn down a move to Anfield.

Giandomenico Costi, who worked with Giuntoli at Napoli, lifted the lid on Osimhen’s move to Naples.

He told Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Liverpool Echo): “The signing of Osimhen is Giuntoli’s biggest masterpiece.

“He [Osimhen] was locked in a hotel for three days.

“Giuntoli knew Liverpool were interested, and Jurgen Klopp had made his move, but Cristiano spoke to Osimhen in the hotel for three days until he convinced him to accept Napoli.

“He was full of energy.

“Giuntoli is a director who would call you 100 times a day.

“He knew Victor very well, he had even followed him at Charleroi.”

Napoli may find it harder to hold on Osimhen this summer but are expected to put up a fight.

talkSPORT claimed the Italian club will demand £150 million for the striker – a figure which could prove to be too much for United, who may have as little as £100 million to spend on new transfers this summer.

