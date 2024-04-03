Osimhen linked with PSG move

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is “very likely” to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, according to the agent of Bologna head coach Thiago Motta.



Osimhen has already secured a long-lasting legacy at the Naples club courtesy of his 26 goals from 32 appearances in last season’s Serie A title-winning campaign.



This season has not gone as well, with 11 strikes coming from 18 league outings and Napoli struggling to secure Champions League football for 2024-25.



Nevertheless, throughout the campaign, the future of the 25-year-old has been a hot topic for debate, a consequence of him initially having less than two years remaining on his contract.



That has since changed courtesy of a renewal until 2026, yet his fresh terms come with a big-money release clause that some clubs in Europe may be prepared to pay.



With Osimhen having openly acknowledged that it is his dream to play in the Premier League, clubs from England have persistently been linked with a transfer.



Arsenal are currently deemed to be the frontrunners, aided by the Champions League football that Chelsea will not have on their schedule for next season.



Although other teams could get involved, stronger competition is expected on the continent with PSG expected to be in the market for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.



According to agent Dario Canovi, that is how things could pan out, describing it as the “smartest” way to go about finding an alternative for the potential Real Madrid addition.



Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Canovi said: “In my view, it is very likely he will play for Paris Saint-Germain.



“It would be the smartest signing to replace Kylian Mbappe, who has been a Real Madrid player for months and it’s a farce that they are trying to avoid telling us.”



Even though PSG will be losing Mbappe on a free transfer, his lucrative wages being removed from the outgoings of the French giants will be of huge benefit to them with regards to the relevant financial rules.

While Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani are already competing for positions in the forward line, Osimhen would bring extra star value to the squad.



The release clause allegedly stands in the region of £111m, a fee that Chelsea will be realistically unable to pay despite previous suggestions from Osimhen that he would be interested in a transfer to Chelsea.